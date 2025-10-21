Sanxun Holdings Faces Compliance Challenges Following Key Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sanxun Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:6611) ) just unveiled an update.

Sanxun Holdings Group Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, announced the resignation of Ms. Cheung Yuet Fan from her roles as co-company secretary and authorized representative due to the company’s failure to meet its payment obligations. This resignation has led to non-compliance with several listing rules, prompting the company to seek a suitable replacement to fulfill these roles promptly.

More about Sanxun Holdings Group Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$31.07M

See more insights into 6611 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue