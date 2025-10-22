Sanwaria Consumer Limited Complies with SEBI Share Regulations Amid Insolvency Process

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd ( (IN:SANWARIA) ) has provided an announcement.

Sanwaria Consumer Limited has submitted a certificate to the stock exchanges in compliance with SEBI regulations concerning the transfer, transmission, and transposition of shares for the half-year ending September 30, 2025. This announcement is part of the company’s ongoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process, highlighting its efforts to meet regulatory requirements and maintain transparency with stakeholders.

More about Sanwaria Consumer Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 21,067

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 360.7M INR

