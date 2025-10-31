Sanwa Holdings Achieves Record Profits Amidst Global Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Sanwa Holdings ( (JP:5929) ) is now available.

Sanwa Holdings announced a new share repurchase program worth 10 billion yen, which was completed in the first half of FY2025. Despite challenges in North America and Europe, the company maintained its initial forecasts, achieving record-high profits driven by strong performance in Japan and favorable foreign exchange effects.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5929) stock is a Hold with a Yen4571.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sanwa Holdings stock, see the JP:5929 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sanwa Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 579,791

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen884.7B

For an in-depth examination of 5929 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue