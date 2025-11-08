Sanuwave Health Inc. Reports Strong Financial Turnaround

Sanuwave Health Inc. ( (SNWV) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sanuwave Health Inc. presented to its investors.

Sanuwave Health Inc., a company specializing in regenerative medicine through noninvasive ultrasound technology, operates primarily in the healthcare sector. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, Sanuwave Health Inc. showcased a significant turnaround with a net income of $10.3 million, a stark contrast to the $20.7 million loss reported in the same period last year. The company achieved a revenue of $11.5 million, marking a 22% increase from the previous year, driven by strong sales in consumables and parts. Operating income also saw a positive shift, reaching $1.5 million compared to $1.9 million in the previous year. Sanuwave’s strategic initiatives, including a comprehensive debt refinancing and operational efficiency measures, have contributed to alleviating concerns about its ability to continue as a going concern. Looking forward, the management remains optimistic about maintaining this positive trajectory, supported by its recent financial restructuring and ongoing revenue growth strategies.

