Santen Pharmaceutical Reports Decline in Q2 2025 Financials; Maintains Dividend Forecasts

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. reported a decline in its financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with significant decreases in revenue, core operating profit, and net profit compared to the same period in the previous year. Despite these declines, the company maintains its dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, and has resolved to undertake a share repurchase, indicating a strategic move to enhance shareholder value.

More about Santen Pharmaceutical Co

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market, primarily engaged in the pharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on developing and providing ophthalmic products and services, catering to a global market with a strong emphasis on eye health.

Average Trading Volume: 1,267,079

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen563.2B

