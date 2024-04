Santana Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMI) has released an update.

Santana Minerals Limited (SMI) has requested an immediate trading halt on the ASX, pending an announcement related to a significant capital raising effort. The halt is to remain until either the announcement is made or trading resumes on Friday, 26 April 2024. The decision for this request has been authorized for release by the Company Secretary.

