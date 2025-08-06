Sanshin Electronics Reports Mixed Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sanshin Electronics Co ( (JP:8150) ) has issued an announcement.

Sanshin Electronics Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a 15.6% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a decline in operating and ordinary profits by 25.4% and 18.2% respectively, despite a significant 73.6% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio improved slightly to 49.7%, indicating a stable financial position. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates a modest growth in net sales but a decline in operating and ordinary profits, reflecting potential challenges in maintaining profitability.

More about Sanshin Electronics Co

Sanshin Electronics Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the electronics industry. The company is known for its comprehensive range of electronic products and services, focusing on innovation and quality to maintain its competitive edge in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 69,214

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen10.43B

