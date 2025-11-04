Sanmina Corporation Reports Strong Fiscal 2025 Results

Sanmina-sci ( (SANM) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sanmina-sci presented to its investors.

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, primarily serving the global Electronics Manufacturing Services market, with a focus on sectors such as industrial, medical, defense, aerospace, automotive, communications networks, and cloud and AI infrastructure.

In its latest earnings report, Sanmina reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, with significant contributions from its Communications Networks and Cloud and AI Infrastructure markets. The company highlighted its strategic acquisition of ZT Systems as a transformative move to enhance its capabilities and scale.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Sanmina achieved a revenue of $2.1 billion and a non-GAAP operating margin of 6.0%, with a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.67. The fiscal year 2025 saw a revenue of $8.1 billion, marking a 7.4% increase, and a non-GAAP operating margin expansion to 5.7%. The company also generated $621 million in cash flow from operations and repurchased approximately 1.44 million shares for $114 million.

Looking ahead, Sanmina is optimistic about fiscal year 2026, expecting to capitalize on growth opportunities in the Cloud and AI markets. The company projects revenue between $2.9 billion to $3.2 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, with non-GAAP diluted EPS expected to range from $1.95 to $2.25. Sanmina’s management remains confident in its diversified portfolio and the strategic benefits of its recent acquisition.

