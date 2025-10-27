Sanmina Completes Acquisition of ZT Systems Business

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 27, 2025, Sanmina Corporation announced the completion of its acquisition of ZT Systems’ data center infrastructure manufacturing business from AMD. This acquisition positions Sanmina as a leader in the Cloud and AI end-market, enhancing its scale and capabilities. The strategic partnership with AMD will accelerate the deployment of AMD’s cloud and AI solutions, reinforcing Sanmina’s role as a trusted partner in mission-critical digital infrastructure globally. The acquisition expands Sanmina’s manufacturing capacity and customer relationships, particularly with hyperscalers, and strengthens its ability to support a broad customer base in the Cloud and AI sectors.

Sanmina-Sci’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors driving the stock’s score. The company’s robust revenue growth, profitability, and strategic acquisition plans enhance its outlook. Technical indicators support a positive trend, although the high valuation and absence of a dividend yield are potential concerns.

More about Sanmina-Sci

Sanmina Corporation is a Fortune 500 company and a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider in the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. It serves various sectors, including industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks, and cloud infrastructure, with facilities strategically located worldwide.

