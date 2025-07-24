Sanli Environmental Secures 20-Year Lease Extension for Singapore Property

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Sanli Environmental Ltd. ( (SG:1E3) ).

Sanli Environmental Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Sanli M&E Engineering Pte. Ltd., has accepted a 20-year lease extension offer from Jurong Town Corporation for a property at 22 Chin Bee Drive, Singapore. The lease extension, which begins in 2035, requires the company to develop the property according to specific guidelines and invest at least S$1.94 million in new plant and machinery. This move is expected to provide stability and continuity to Sanli’s operations.

More about Sanli Environmental Ltd.

Sanli Environmental Ltd. is a company based in Singapore, operating in the environmental engineering industry. Its primary services include mechanical and electrical engineering solutions, focusing on water and waste management systems.

Average Trading Volume: 1,958,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$55.2M

For an in-depth examination of 1E3 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue