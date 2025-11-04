Sanki Engineering Co., Ltd. Announces Share Buyback Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Sanki Engineering Co ( (JP:1961) ).

Sanki Engineering Co., Ltd. announced the acquisition of 420,000 of its own shares, amounting to approximately 2.1 billion yen, through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a broader plan approved by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 1,000,000 shares, with a total acquisition cost of up to 5 billion yen, by March 31, 2026. The acquisition is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

More about Sanki Engineering Co

Sanki Engineering Co., Ltd. operates in the engineering industry, focusing on providing engineering services and solutions. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 287,359

Current Market Cap: Yen269.3B

