Sanghvi Movers Limited Announces Key Management Changes and Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sanghvi Movers Limited ( (IN:SANGHVIMOV) ) has provided an announcement.

Sanghvi Movers Limited announced key management changes, including the appointment of Mr. Pradeep Mehta as the Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Vinav Agarwal as the Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer. Additionally, Mr. Mohammed Almanaseer was appointed as Managing Director of Sanghvi Movers Middle East Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary. These changes, along with the approval of the company’s financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, are expected to strengthen the company’s leadership and operational focus, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

More about Sanghvi Movers Limited

Sanghvi Movers Limited operates in the crane rental industry, providing lifting solutions to various sectors. The company is known for its extensive fleet of cranes and focuses on serving industries such as infrastructure, power, and construction.

Average Trading Volume: 50,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 22.66B INR

See more data about SANGHVIMOV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue