Sangam (India) Limited Expands with Strategic Acquisition

The latest announcement is out from Sangam (India) Limited ( (IN:SANGAMIND) ).

Sangam (India) Limited’s board has approved the acquisition of a Recycle Polyester Staple Fibre Manufacturing Unit from Eminent Dealers Private Limited, located in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. This strategic move, with an investment of up to Rs. 52.51 Crores, aims to enhance Sangam’s production capabilities by utilizing the unit’s output as raw material for its other operations, potentially strengthening its market position and operational efficiency.

Sangam (India) Limited

Sangam (India) Limited operates in the textile industry, focusing on the production of synthetic and blended yarns, fabrics, and garments. The company is known for its integrated operations and market presence in both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 4,365

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 18.13B INR

