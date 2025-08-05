Sandstorm Gold Royalties Backs Royal Gold’s Kansanshi Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Sandstorm Gold ( (TSE:SSL) ).

Sandstorm Gold Royalties supports Royal Gold Inc.’s acquisition of a gold stream on the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia for $1 billion. This acquisition is expected to enhance Sandstorm’s portfolio by adding 35,000 to 40,000 ounces of gold per year over the next decade, benefiting shareholders through exposure to larger acquisitions and cash-flowing streams from long-life mines.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SSL) stock is a Hold with a C$13.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sandstorm Gold stock, see the TSE:SSL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SSL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SSL is a Outperform.

Sandstorm Gold’s strong financial performance and positive technical indicators drive its overall score, despite valuation concerns. The earnings call and corporate events further bolster confidence with strategic moves and record results.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:SSL stock, click here.

More about Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Royalties is a precious metals-focused royalty company that provides upfront financing to mining companies in exchange for a percentage of production from a mine, for the life of the mine. The company holds a portfolio of approximately 230 royalties, with 40 of the underlying mines currently producing. Sandstorm aims to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties.

Average Trading Volume: 648,070

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.81B

See more insights into SSL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue