Sands China Ltd. Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth

Sands China ( (HK:1928) ) has provided an update.

Sands China Ltd. reported a 2.5% increase in total net revenues to US$1.79 billion for the second quarter of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. Despite a decrease in net income from US$246 million to US$214 million, the company remains optimistic about growth opportunities in Macao and Singapore, supported by its strong financial position and recent capital investments.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1928) stock is a Buy with a HK$20.50 price target.

More about Sands China

Sands China Ltd. operates in the hospitality and entertainment industry, focusing on integrated resort development and management. Its primary services include casino gaming, hotel accommodations, and convention facilities, with a significant market focus on Macao, where it aims to enhance business and leisure tourism.

Average Trading Volume: 20,758,113

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$148.6B



