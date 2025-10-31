Sandon Capital Announces New Securities Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sandon Capital Investments Limited ( (AU:SNC) ) has issued an update.

Sandon Capital Investments Limited has announced the issuance of 155,554 ordinary fully paid securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code SNC. This move is part of a dividend or distribution plan, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and offering stakeholders an opportunity to engage with its growth strategy.

Sandon Capital Investments Limited operates in the investment industry, focusing on capital management and investment strategies. The company is known for its active investment approach, seeking to unlock value in listed securities through strategic engagement and advocacy.

