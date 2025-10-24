Sandmartin International Announces Capital Reorganization and Rights Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sandmartin International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0482) ) just unveiled an update.

Sandmartin International Holdings Limited has announced a proposed capital reorganization and rights issue to optimize its financial structure. The capital reorganization involves consolidating shares, reducing capital, and adjusting share premiums to offset accumulated losses. The rights issue aims to raise approximately HK$92.3 million by issuing new shares to qualifying shareholders, enhancing the company’s financial position and providing opportunities for stakeholders.

Sandmartin International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company operates in the financial sector, focusing on capital reorganization and rights issues to manage its share capital and financial structure.

