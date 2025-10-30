Sanderson Design Group Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Sanderson Design Group PLC ( (GB:SDG) ) is now available.

Sanderson Design Group PLC announced that Patrick Lewis, a Non-executive Director, has purchased 40,000 ordinary shares of the company, increasing his holding to 44,571 shares, which represents 0.062% of the total voting rights. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market, underscores a vote of confidence from the company’s leadership and may positively influence stakeholder perceptions and market confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SDG) stock is a Hold with a £48.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sanderson Design Group PLC stock, see the GB:SDG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SDG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SDG is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 50 reflects significant financial challenges, particularly in profitability and cash flow, despite a strong balance sheet. Technical analysis shows mixed signals, with the stock trading below key moving averages. Valuation is impacted by a negative P/E ratio, though the dividend yield offers some appeal.

More about Sanderson Design Group PLC

Sanderson Design Group PLC is a luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures, and markets wallpapers, fabrics, and paints. The company also earns licensing income from its designs on various products like bed and bath collections, rugs, blinds, and tableware. Its brands include Zoffany, Sanderson, Morris & Co., Harlequin, Clarke & Clarke, and Scion. With a strong UK manufacturing base, Sanderson Design Group operates factories in Loughborough and Lancaster and has showrooms in London, New York, and Chicago. The company trades on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SDG.

Average Trading Volume: 176,132

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £34.26M

