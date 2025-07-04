SAN-A CO., LTD. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
SAN-A CO ( (JP:2659) ) has issued an update.
SAN-A CO., LTD. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2025, showing a slight increase in operating revenues by 2.4% compared to the previous year. Despite a small decline in operating profit, the company experienced a growth in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 5.5%, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.
More about SAN-A CO
SAN-A CO., LTD. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the retail industry. It focuses on providing a range of consumer goods and services, catering primarily to the Japanese market.
Average Trading Volume: 156,200
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen186.5B
