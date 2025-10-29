Samvardhana Motherson Appoints New Chief Procurement Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Samvardhana Motherson International Limited ( (IN:MOTHERSON) ) has issued an announcement.

Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Hemant Barge as the new Chief Procurement Officer, effective October 29, 2025. Mr. Barge, with over three decades of experience at Tata Motors, brings extensive expertise in sourcing, manufacturing, and business transition, which is expected to enhance the company’s operational efficiency and strengthen its market position.

More about Samvardhana Motherson International Limited

Samvardhana Motherson International Limited operates in the automotive industry, focusing on manufacturing and supplying components for vehicles. The company is known for its expertise in supply chain management, manufacturing operations, and technology absorption, serving a global market with a strong emphasis on innovation and strategic execution.

Average Trading Volume: 1,032,887

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 1128.8B INR

