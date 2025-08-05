Sally Beauty Reports Q3 2025 Results with Margin Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sally Beauty ( (SBH) ) has shared an update.

On August 5, 2025, Sally Beauty Holdings reported its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, highlighting a 1.0% decrease in consolidated net sales to $933 million and a 0.4% drop in comparable sales. Despite these declines, the company achieved a fourth consecutive quarter of operating margin expansion and double-digit earnings per share growth, driven by its ‘Fuel for Growth’ program. The company also strengthened its balance sheet by repaying $21 million in term loan debt and repurchasing shares worth $13 million. Additionally, Sally Beauty raised its full-year adjusted operating margin guidance, reflecting confidence in its strategic initiatives amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Spark’s Take on SBH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SBH is a Outperform.

Sally Beauty’s overall stock score is bolstered by a strong valuation, reflecting its undervalued status, and positive technical indicators. While financial performance shows stability, challenges in sales growth and cautious earnings guidance moderate the outlook. Positive corporate events add a strategic growth dimension, contributing to shareholder value.

More about Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is a leader in the professional hair color industry, focusing on providing beauty products and services. The company operates in the beauty supply sector, catering to both retail consumers and professional stylists through its extensive network of stores and digital platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 1,749,968

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $973.6M

