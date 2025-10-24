Sallie Mae Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Slm Corporation ( (SLM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Slm Corporation presented to its investors.

Sallie Mae, formally known as SLM Corporation, is a leading private student lending company that provides financing solutions and resources to support access to higher education and lifelong learning. The company operates in the financial services sector, focusing on private education loans and related products.

In its third quarter of 2025 financial results, Sallie Mae reported a solid performance with a GAAP diluted earnings per common share of $0.63, marking a significant improvement from the previous year’s loss. The company highlighted a 6% growth in private education loan originations compared to the same quarter last year and repurchased 5.6 million shares for $166 million.

Key financial metrics included a net interest margin of 5.18%, an increase from the previous year, and a reduction in provisions for credit losses to $179 million, down from $267 million in Q3 2024. The company’s private education loan portfolio grew by 9% to $22.3 billion, with net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans in repayment decreasing to 1.95% from 2.08% in the previous year. Sallie Mae also maintained a strong capital position with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.6%.

Looking ahead, Sallie Mae’s management remains optimistic about the company’s trajectory, expecting continued growth in private education loan originations and maintaining a stable financial performance. The company aims to leverage its strong credit performance and strategic initiatives to further enhance shareholder value.

