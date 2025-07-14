Salarius Pharmaceuticals Granted Nasdaq Compliance Extension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals ( (SLRX) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 10, 2025, Salarius Pharmaceuticals received an extension from Nasdaq to regain compliance with the Equity Standard by late July 2025 and the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by early August 2025. Previously, Salarius was notified of non-compliance due to its stock price and equity levels, and the company has been working to meet the required milestones. Additionally, Salarius announced a merger with Decoy Therapeutics, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, which is expected to enhance their product pipeline and market positioning. The merger will result in Decoy investors owning a significant majority of the combined company, which will focus on developing peptide conjugate therapeutics for unmet medical needs.

Spark’s Take on SLRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SLRX is a Underperform.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals exhibits significant financial instability, characterized by declining revenues and persistent losses, which severely impacts its stock score. Technically, the stock is on a bearish trend, trading below major moving averages, with negative momentum indicators. The valuation is further weakened by a negative P/E ratio and absence of dividend, making it unattractive to value or income investors. Overall, the stock is highly risky and requires cautious consideration.

More about Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing treatments for cancer patients who have limited options. Their lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical study for hematologic cancers, while their second asset, SP-3164, is an oral small molecule protein degrader. The company has received financial support from organizations like the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation and the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.

Average Trading Volume: 1,228,538

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.59M

