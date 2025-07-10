Sakar Healthcare Ltd Confirms Compliance with SEBI Regulations for Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sakar Healthcare Ltd ( (IN:SAKAR) ) has shared an update.

Sakar Healthcare Ltd has submitted a confirmation certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This announcement confirms the dematerialization of securities and their listing on stock exchanges, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and maintaining transparency for stakeholders.

More about Sakar Healthcare Ltd

Sakar Healthcare Ltd operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on the production and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The company is involved in the manufacturing of a wide range of healthcare solutions, catering to various medical needs and contributing to the pharmaceutical sector.

Average Trading Volume: 38,887

Current Market Cap: 7.69B INR

