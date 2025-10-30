Saint-Gobain Reports Q3 Sales Growth, Eyes Future Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain ( (FR:SGO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain reported a 1.3% increase in third-quarter 2025 sales in local currencies, driven by growth in construction chemicals and a gradual recovery in Europe. The company is executing its ‘Lead & Grow’ plan to accelerate profitable growth from 2026 to 2030 and expects an operating margin of over 11.0% for 2025. Despite a contraction in North America, the company saw positive momentum in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, with significant contributions from recent acquisitions. The outlook remains positive with expected growth in Europe and Asia-Pacific, while maintaining activity levels in Latin America.

More about Compagnie de Saint Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is a global leader in light and sustainable construction. The company specializes in providing innovative and comprehensive solutions across residential, non-residential, and infrastructure markets. It focuses on high-growth regions and construction chemicals, with a strong presence in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Find detailed analytics on SGO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue