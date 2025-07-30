Saint Bella Inc. Announces Positive Profit Warning with Significant Revenue Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Saint Bella Inc. ( (HK:2508) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Saint Bella Inc. has announced a positive profit warning, indicating a substantial financial turnaround for the first half of 2025. The company expects a revenue increase of at least 25% compared to the previous year, with a combined revenue of RMB520 million. Notably, the company achieved a net profit of at least RMB320 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of RMB480 million in the same period of 2024. This financial success highlights the company’s strong market positioning and potential positive implications for shareholders and investors.

Saint Bella Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the postpartum care industry. The company focuses on providing managed postpartum centers, contributing significantly to its revenue growth.

