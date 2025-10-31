Saia, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

Saia Inc ( (SAIA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Saia Inc presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Saia, Inc., headquartered in Georgia, is a prominent transportation provider specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services across a national network of 213 terminals.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Saia, Inc. revealed a slight decline in financial performance compared to the previous year, with diluted earnings per share dropping to $3.22 from $3.46 in 2024. The company also reported a minor decrease in revenue, totaling $839.6 million, and a decline in operating income by 5.2% to $118.6 million.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a 1.9% decrease in LTL shipments per workday and a 1.5% decrease in LTL tonnage per workday. Despite these declines, LTL revenue per shipment, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, saw a modest increase of 0.3%. The company also noted a significant reduction in net capital expenditures for the first nine months of 2025, down to $446.1 million from $873.2 million in 2024.

Looking ahead, Saia’s management remains optimistic about the company’s strategic initiatives, emphasizing continued investments in technology and network optimization to enhance efficiency and customer experience. The company is focused on expanding its national footprint and providing unique solutions to meet customer needs, aligning with its long-term strategy.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue