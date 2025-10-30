Sagicor Financial to Release Q3 2025 Results and Host Earnings Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sagicor Financial ( (TSE:SFC) ) has provided an update.

Sagicor Financial is set to release its third quarter 2025 financial results on November 13, 2025, followed by an earnings call on November 14, 2025. This announcement is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to keep analysts and investors informed about its financial performance, which is crucial for maintaining transparency and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SFC) stock is a Hold with a C$8.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sagicor Financial stock, see the TSE:SFC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SFC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SFC is a Neutral.

Sagicor Financial’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation. However, the bearish technical indicators suggest caution in the short term. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

More about Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. is a prominent financial services provider with a long-standing history in the Caribbean, Canada, and the United States. The company offers a diverse range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate.

Average Trading Volume: 23,756

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.08B

