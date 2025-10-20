Saga Metals Advances Drilling at Radar Project, Eyes Resource Estimate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Saga Metals Corp. ( (TSE:SAGA) ) just unveiled an update.

Saga Metals Corp. is preparing for Phase 1 of its 2025–2026 drill program at the Trapper Zone of the Radar Project in Labrador, aiming to establish a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate. The company has hosted a site visit for The Northern Miner, highlighting the project’s potential to strengthen North American titanium and vanadium supply chains. The drill program will focus on assessing grade continuity and oxide layering, with initial drilling set to commence in November. Concurrently, metallurgical testing will be conducted to evaluate the quality and yields of potential vanadiferous titanomagnetite concentrates, which could have significant implications for the company’s operational and strategic positioning in the critical minerals sector.

Saga Metals Corp. is a North American exploration company focused on advancing critical mineral discoveries. The company is engaged in the exploration of titanium, vanadium, and iron, with a strategic emphasis on bolstering North American supply chains for defense applications.

