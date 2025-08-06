Safilo Group Releases Half-Year Financial Report for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Safilo Group SpA ( (IT:SFL) ) just unveiled an update.

Safilo Group S.p.A. has published its half-year financial report for June 30, 2025, which is now accessible to the public. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and provides stakeholders with insights into its financial health and operational progress. The report’s availability may influence investor confidence and market positioning, reinforcing Safilo’s role as a key player in the eyewear industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:SFL) stock is a Buy with a EUR1.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Safilo Group SpA stock, see the IT:SFL Stock Forecast page.

More about Safilo Group SpA

Safilo Group S.p.A. is a global leader in the eyewear industry, known for creating, producing, and distributing a wide range of products including sunglasses, optical frames, helmets, masks, and outdoor glasses. With over 90 years of experience, the company combines Italian design with technical and industrial innovation, supported by digital platforms. Safilo manages the entire production-distribution chain and has a strong global presence, reaching approximately 100,000 points of sale worldwide. The company’s brand portfolio includes owned brands like Carrera and Polaroid, as well as licensed brands such as BOSS and Tommy Hilfiger.

Average Trading Volume: 1,440,863

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €524.4M

