Safety Shot Announces Direct Offering and Private Placement

Safety Shot ( (SHOT) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 21, 2025, Safety Shot, Inc. announced a registered direct offering and concurrent private placement, resulting in the issuance of 22,993,492 shares of common stock and unregistered warrants for 45,986,984 shares, raising approximately $16.3 million. The company plans to use the proceeds for working capital and corporate purposes, with the offerings closing on July 24, 2025. This financing follows a merger with Yerbaé and aims to strengthen Safety Shot’s financial position, support expanded operations, and enhance shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on SHOT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SHOT is a Neutral.

Safety Shot’s financial struggles are the most significant factor, heavily impacting its overall score. Technical indicators and valuation also reflect challenges, although recent corporate events provide some positive outlook for future strategic direction.

More about Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc. is a wellness and dietary supplement company known for developing Sure Shot, a patented wellness product designed to lower blood alcohol content while enhancing clarity, energy, and mood. Their products are available online through platforms such as Walmart and Amazon.

Average Trading Volume: 5,190,026

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $106.2M

