Safe Bulkers Schedules Annual Stockholders Meeting for September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Safe Bulkers ( (SB) ) has issued an update.

On June 27, 2025, Safe Bulkers, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has scheduled the annual meeting of stockholders for September 16, 2025, in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Stockholders of record as of July 21, 2025, will be eligible to receive notice and vote at the meeting. This announcement is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to engage with its stakeholders and maintain transparency in its operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (SB) stock is a Buy with a $4.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Safe Bulkers stock, see the SB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SB is a Neutral.

Safe Bulkers’ stock is supported by strong financial performance and an attractive valuation, with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield. However, the technical indicators and mixed earnings call sentiment reflect current market challenges and uncertainties in the marine shipping industry.

To see Spark’s full report on SB stock, click here.

More about Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc. is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, specializing in the transportation of bulk cargoes such as coal, grain, and iron ore along global shipping routes. The company’s common stock and preferred stock are listed on the NYSE under the symbols SB, SB.PR.C, and SB.PR.D.

Average Trading Volume: 456,858

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $377.5M

For detailed information about SB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue