Sadot Group Acquires Stake in Indonesian Carbon Project

An update from Sadot Group ( (SDOT) ) is now available.

On July 22, 2025, Sadot LLC, a subsidiary of Sadot Group Inc., finalized a Designee Transfer Agreement with Palladium Holdings Ltd. to acquire a 37.5% stake in PT Green Bomas Indonesia. This acquisition is part of Sadot’s strategic entry into a nature-based carbon project in Indonesia’s Riau Islands, focusing on peatland and mangrove restoration to generate high-integrity carbon credits. This initiative aligns with Sadot’s mission to decarbonize supply chains and strengthen its net-zero roadmap, while also potentially benefiting from projected increases in carbon credit prices. The project is expected to issue 1.1 to 1.2 million verified carbon credits, reinforcing Sadot’s role as a leader in combining operational excellence with environmental innovation.

Sadot Group’s overall score reflects a mix of positive strategic growth initiatives and ongoing financial challenges. The company’s valuation suggests potential for upside, but operational and cash flow issues need to be addressed to realize this potential. Positive momentum in technical indicators and strategic executive appointments contribute to a cautiously optimistic outlook.

Sadot Group Inc. is an emerging player in the global food supply chain, providing innovative and sustainable solutions to address food security challenges. The company operates in key verticals such as global agri-commodity origination and trading for products like soybean meal, wheat, and corn, and farm operations in Southern Africa. Sadot connects producers and consumers worldwide, sourcing products from regions like the Americas, Africa, and the Black Sea, and delivering to markets in Southeast Asia, China, and the Middle East/North Africa. Headquartered in Burleson, Texas, Sadot has subsidiaries in multiple countries including the United States, Brazil, Canada, and others.

