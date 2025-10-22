Sabana Industrial REIT Faces Financial Uncertainty Amid Management Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial REIT ( (SG:M1GU) ) has issued an announcement.

Sabana Industrial REIT has announced a material uncertainty regarding its ability to continue as a going concern, due to potential financial implications from the internalisation process and the need to refinance loans due in March 2026. The removal of its current manager, SREIM, could trigger mandatory prepayment clauses in existing unsecured loan agreements, posing a significant challenge to its financial stability.

More about Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial REIT

Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial REIT is a real estate investment trust based in Singapore, focusing on industrial properties. It operates under Shari’ah compliance, catering to investors seeking ethical investment options in the industrial real estate sector.

Average Trading Volume: 555,120

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: S$489.4M

