S2 Resources Ltd Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

S2 Resources ( (AU:S2R) ) just unveiled an update.

S2 Resources Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Perth, Australia. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of Director Mark Bennett, the approval of an employee share option plan, and a mandate to issue equity securities. These resolutions are crucial for the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially impacting shareholder value and the company’s ability to attract and retain talent.

Average Trading Volume: 804,867

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$49.65M

