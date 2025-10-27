S2 Resources Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from S2 Resources ( (AU:S2R) ).

S2 Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, at the offices of Consilium Corporate in Perth, Western Australia. The company will not be sending physical copies of the meeting notice, encouraging shareholders to access it online. Shareholders are urged to participate in the voting process by submitting proxy forms if they cannot attend in person, with a deadline for submission set for November 26, 2025. This approach reflects a shift towards digital communication and emphasizes the importance of shareholder engagement in corporate governance.

More about S2 Resources

S2 Resources Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:S2R) and operates in the resources sector. The company is focused on exploration and development of mineral resources, with a particular emphasis on discovering and developing gold and base metal deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 804,867

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$49.65M

See more data about S2R stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

