S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Stock Option Adjustments

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6936) ) just unveiled an announcement.

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. has made an overseas regulatory announcement regarding the cancellation of certain stock options and the fulfillment of conditions for the third exercise period of reserved stock options. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing adjustments in its stock option plans, which may impact its financial strategies and shareholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6936) stock is a Buy with a HK$48.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:6936 Stock Forecast page.

More about S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the logistics and delivery industry. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, focusing on providing comprehensive logistics solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 4,083,168

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$214.2B

