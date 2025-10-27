S-Enjoy Service Group Announces Board Restructuring Amid Trading Suspension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1755) ) is now available.

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. announced the resignation of three non-executive directors, Mr. Wang Xiaosong, Mr. Lv Xiaoping, and Mr. Lu Zhongming, effective from October 27, 2025. This decision follows recommendations from the Independent Investigation Committee to enhance board independence and manage conflicts of interest. Additionally, Mr. Qi Xiaoming and Mr. Jiang Xuzhi have been appointed to the Nomination and Audit Committees, respectively. Despite these changes, the company assures stakeholders that its operations remain stable and unaffected. Trading of the company’s shares continues to be suspended since April 1, 2025, until further notice.

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on providing various services through its subsidiaries. The company operates within the service industry and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1755.

