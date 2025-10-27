S-Enjoy Service Group Announces Board and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1755) ) has shared an announcement.

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its four established committees. The board includes executive directors Mr. Qi Xiaoming and Ms. Wu Qianqian, along with independent non-executive directors Ms. Zhang Yan, Mr. Zhu Wei, and Mr. Jiang Xuzhi. The committees cover audit, remuneration, nomination, and environmental, social, and governance areas, with specific members assigned to each. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1755) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.80 price target.

More about S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd.

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed under the stock code 1755. The company is involved in providing services, although specific details about its industry or market focus are not provided in the release.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.44B

