RYTHM Inc. Shifts Focus to Hemp-Derived Products

Agrify Corp. ( (RYM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Agrify Corp. presented to its investors.

RYTHM Inc., formerly known as Agrify Corporation, is a company specializing in hemp-derived THC products and iconic licensed brands, operating primarily in the consumer-packaged goods sector. In its latest earnings report, RYTHM Inc. highlighted a significant shift in its business model, transitioning from cultivation and extraction solutions to focusing on hemp-derived products and brand licensing. The company reported a net loss of $19.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, with revenues of $6.6 million primarily from non-licensing activities. Despite the losses, RYTHM Inc. made strategic acquisitions, including the Señorita brand and intellectual property rights to several other brands, to strengthen its position in the market. Looking forward, RYTHM Inc. aims to leverage its expanded brand portfolio and licensing agreements to drive future growth and improve financial performance.

