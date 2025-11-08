Rythm Inc. Reports Strategic Shift and Financial Update

Agrify Corp. ( (RYM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Agrify Corp. presented to its investors.

Rythm Inc., formerly known as Agrify Corporation, is a company specializing in hemp-derived THC products and licensed brands, operating in the consumer-packaged goods sector. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, Rythm Inc. highlighted a strategic shift towards hemp-derived products and licensing revenues, following the discontinuation of its cultivation and extraction businesses. The company reported a net loss of $10.7 million for the quarter, with revenues of $4.0 million, marking its first revenue generation from continuing operations. Despite the losses, Rythm Inc. has strengthened its financial position with significant cash reserves and strategic acquisitions, including the purchase of intellectual property rights for several brands. Looking forward, Rythm Inc. aims to expand its market presence in the hemp-derived THC sector, leveraging its recent acquisitions and licensing agreements to drive future growth.

