Ryobi Limited Announces Strategic Share Repurchase Plan

The latest update is out from Ryobi ( (JP:5851) ).

Ryobi Limited has announced a share repurchase plan, authorized by its Board of Directors, to buy back up to 670,000 shares, which is 2.07% of its total outstanding shares, with a maximum budget of 1.5 billion yen. The repurchase will occur between October 28, 2025, and April 30, 2026, through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and a portion of these shares will be canceled by the end of December 2025, potentially impacting the company’s stock value and shareholder equity.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5851) stock is a Buy with a Yen2813.00 price target.

Ryobi Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing die castings, power tools, and printing equipment. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and aims to strengthen its market position through strategic financial maneuvers.

Average Trading Volume: 150,655

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen91.77B

