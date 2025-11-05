Ryman Hospitality Properties Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( (RHP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ryman Hospitality Properties presented to its investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, with a focus on upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. In its third quarter of 2025, Ryman Hospitality Properties reported a consolidated revenue of $592.5 million, with the Hospitality segment contributing $500.9 million and the Entertainment segment $91.6 million. The company achieved a net income of $34.0 million and an Adjusted EBITDAre of $173.1 million. A notable development includes the planned expansion of the Opry Entertainment Group with a new location on the Las Vegas Strip, expected to open in late 2026.

Key financial metrics showed a mixed performance, with total revenue increasing by 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. However, net income saw a significant decline of 43.8%, attributed to macroeconomic uncertainties and a pause in meeting planner decision-making. The Hospitality segment faced challenges with a decrease in same-store operating income and Adjusted EBITDAre, while the Entertainment segment showed a revenue increase of 10.5%. The company also highlighted ongoing capital projects, such as renovations at Gaylord Texan and expansions at Gaylord Opryland.

Looking ahead, Ryman Hospitality Properties has narrowed its full-year 2025 outlook, slightly lowering midpoints for operating income and Adjusted EBITDAre. Despite challenges, the company remains optimistic about future demand, particularly in the Entertainment segment, with international engagement exceeding expectations and plans for further expansion. The management’s focus on strategic investments and capital projects is expected to drive long-term growth and enhance shareholder value.

