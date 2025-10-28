Ryerson Holdings Announces Merger with Olympic Steel

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ryerson Holdings ( (RYI) ) has issued an update.

On October 28, 2025, Ryerson announced a merger agreement with Olympic Steel, where Olympic will become a wholly owned subsidiary. This strategic move is expected to enhance Ryerson’s market position and operational capabilities. Additionally, Ryerson reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a revenue of $1.16 billion, a net loss of $14.8 million, and a slight reduction in debt. Despite weak demand and tariff pricing conditions, Ryerson managed to maintain revenue within its guidance range, reflecting its effective management and strategic investments.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RYI is a Neutral.

Ryerson Holdings’ overall score is driven by its financial performance, which shows operational efficiency but is hindered by high leverage and profitability challenges. Technical analysis and valuation also reflect a cautious outlook, while the earnings call sentiment is neutral with balanced highlights and lowlights.

Ryerson Holding Corporation is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, focusing on providing a wide range of metal products and services. The company operates within the highly competitive and fragmented metals distribution industry, catering to various sectors with its comprehensive product offerings.

