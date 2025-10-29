Rush Enterprises Reports Q3 2025 Revenue Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Rush Enterprises A ( (RUSHA) ).

In the third quarter of 2025, Rush Enterprises reported revenues of $1.881 billion and a net income of $66.7 million, reflecting a decline from the previous year due to challenging market conditions, particularly in new Class 8 truck sales. Despite these challenges, the company maintained strong aftermarket performance and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share. The company also experienced modest gains in aftermarket revenue and light-duty vehicle sales, although overall demand remained soft. The strategic acquisition of an IC Bus franchise in Canada bolstered medium-duty vehicle sales, while used truck sales remained stable. Looking forward, the company anticipates continued challenges but remains optimistic about potential market recovery in the latter half of 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (RUSHA) stock is a Hold with a $57.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rush Enterprises A stock, see the RUSHA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RUSHA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RUSHA is a Neutral.

Rush Enterprises A’s overall stock score is driven by stable financial performance and reasonable valuation, despite challenges in cash flow and bearish technical indicators. The earnings call provided a balanced view with both positive and negative aspects, reflecting cautious sentiment.

To see Spark’s full report on RUSHA stock, click here.

More about Rush Enterprises A

Rush Enterprises, Inc. operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, focusing on new and used truck sales, aftermarket services, and leasing operations.

Average Trading Volume: 396,223

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.95B

Learn more about RUSHA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue