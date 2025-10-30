RUSAL Announces Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting to Approve Energy Purchase Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ) just unveiled an update.

United Company RUSAL has announced an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders, scheduled for December 3, 2025, in Kaliningrad, Russia. The meeting will address the approval of annual caps related to ongoing transactions with EN+ GROUP IPJSC, specifically concerning the purchase of electricity, capacity, and renewable energy sources for the year ending December 31, 2026. This announcement highlights RUSAL’s strategic focus on securing energy resources, which is crucial for its operations and sustainability efforts, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company incorporated under the laws of Jersey and continued in the Russian Federation. It operates in the metals industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of aluminum and related products. The company is listed on the Moscow Exchange and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, indicating a significant market presence in both Russia and international markets.

