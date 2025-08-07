Runway Growth Finance Declares Q3 2025 Dividends

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Runway Growth Finance Corp ( (RWAY) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 6, 2025, Runway Growth Finance Corp.’s board of directors declared a total distribution of $0.36 per share for the third quarter of 2025, consisting of a regular dividend of $0.33 per share and a supplemental dividend of $0.03 per share. The dividends are payable to stockholders of record as of August 18, 2025, with payment scheduled for September 2, 2025. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to distributing a substantial portion of its earnings to shareholders, reflecting its financial health and adherence to regulatory requirements.

Spark’s Take on RWAY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RWAY is a Neutral.

Runway Growth Finance Corp faces significant financial performance challenges with declining revenue and negative net income, which are partially offset by a strong balance sheet with no debt. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, though the valuation is attractive with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield. The earnings call provided a mixed outlook with strategic positives but financial concerns, leading to an overall score of 63.

More about Runway Growth Finance Corp

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company that provides flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies as an alternative to raising equity. It operates as a closed-end investment fund regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The company is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, a registered investment adviser founded in 2015.

Average Trading Volume: 314,681

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $401.1M

