Runhua Living Service Group Declares Special Dividend for 2025

Runhua Living Service Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:2455) ) has issued an update.

Runhua Living Service Group Holdings Limited has announced a special cash dividend of HKD 0.05 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may positively impact its market positioning by demonstrating financial stability and shareholder focus.

More about Runhua Living Service Group Holdings Limited

Runhua Living Service Group Holdings Limited operates in the living services industry, focusing on providing various services to enhance residential living experiences. The company is primarily involved in offering property management and related services, targeting residential communities in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 233,720

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$247.3M

