Runhua Living Service Group Declares Special Dividend

Runhua Living Service Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:2455) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Runhua Living Service Group Holdings Limited announced the approval and payment of a special dividend of HK$0.05 per ordinary share, totaling approximately HK$15,000,000. The dividend will be distributed to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members by July 31, 2025. The register of members will be closed from July 29 to July 31, 2025, to facilitate this process. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may positively impact its market positioning.

Runhua Living Service Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the service industry with a focus on providing living services. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 2455.

