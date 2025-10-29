Rumble Resources Director Increases Stake Through Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rumble Resources Limited ( (AU:RTR) ) has issued an announcement.

Rumble Resources Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Mr. Peter Venn acquiring 1,800,000 ordinary shares through participation in the Tranche 2 Placement. This change reflects the director’s increased stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in Rumble Resources’ strategic direction and future prospects.

More about Rumble Resources Limited

Rumble Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of base and precious metal projects. The company is known for its strategic approach to identifying and advancing high-quality mineral assets with significant growth potential.

Average Trading Volume: 3,645,745

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$49.21M

